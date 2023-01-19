US wants to see Pakistan in economically sustainable position2 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2023, 06:40 AM IST
Pakistan's foreign exchange reserve dropped to USD 4.3 billion last week, which is said to be enough for three weeks of imports.
Pakistan's foreign exchange reserve dropped to USD 4.3 billion last week, which is said to be enough for three weeks of imports.
The United States wants to see Pakistan in an economically sustainable position, said an official spokesperson. This came amid reports that the South Asian country's foreign exchange reserves are fast running out, according to the news agency PTI.