US warns its citizens in Baghdad about ‘kidnapping’ threat: ‘Iran-aligned terrorist militia groups pose…’

The US embassy in Baghdad has warned of a "risk of kidnapping" for its citizens in Iraq, as the Middle East war threatens American interests across the region.

"Iran and Iran-aligned terrorist militia groups pose a significant threat to public safety in Iraq," the embassy said in a statement on its website Thursday.

"There have been attacks against U.S. citizens, U.S. interests, and critical infrastructure," it said, adding: “Americans also face risk of kidnapping.”

Last week the US urged its nationals to leave Iraq, after it launched strikes with Israel against Iran on February 28.