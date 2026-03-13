Subscribe

US warns its citizens in Baghdad about ‘kidnapping’ threat: ‘Iran-aligned terrorist militia groups pose…’

The US Embassy in Baghdad warned American citizens in Iraq of a kidnapping risk as the escalating Middle East conflict raises threats to US interests across the region.

AFP
Updated13 Mar 2026, 04:55 PM IST
Advertisement
The US embassy headquarters in Iraq is pictured in Baghdad.
The US embassy headquarters in Iraq is pictured in Baghdad.(AFP)
AI Quick Read

The US embassy in Baghdad has warned of a "risk of kidnapping" for its citizens in Iraq, as the Middle East war threatens American interests across the region.

"Iran and Iran-aligned terrorist militia groups pose a significant threat to public safety in Iraq," the embassy said in a statement on its website Thursday.

Advertisement

"There have been attacks against U.S. citizens, U.S. interests, and critical infrastructure," it said, adding: “Americans also face risk of kidnapping.”

Also Read | US Attacks Iran LIVE Updates: ‘High-risk, high-reward’ - Trump was told

Last week the US urged its nationals to leave Iraq, after it launched strikes with Israel against Iran on February 28.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsWorldUS warns its citizens in Baghdad about ‘kidnapping’ threat: ‘Iran-aligned terrorist militia groups pose…’
Advertisement
Read Next Story