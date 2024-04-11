US warns of imminent attack on Israeli assets by Iran or proxies
SummaryWarning comes as the top American military commander for the Middle East iheads to the region.
WASHINGTON—U.S. intelligence reports show that an attack on Israeli assets by Iran or its proxies could be imminent, U.S. officials said Wednesday, as the top American military commander for the Middle East headed to Israel to coordinate a response.
