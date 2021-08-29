Earlier Saturday US President Joe Biden warned that his military commanders believed a fresh attack could come ‘in the next 24-36 hours’, calling the situation ‘extremely dangerous’
The United States warned Saturday of a "specific, credible threat" near Kabul airport and urged its citizens to leave the area, days after a deadly attack on crowds fleeing Taliban rule in Afghanistan.
A series of urgent terror warnings have rattled evacuation efforts overseen by US forces, who have been forced into closer security cooperation with the Taliban to prevent a repeat of Thursday's carnage at one of the facility's main access gates.