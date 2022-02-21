US warns that Russia may target multiple cities in Ukraine

“Bloomberg has already published several articles about the alleged Russian invasion of Ukraine or non-invasion of Ukraine," said Zakharova, whose response Bloomberg is printing here in its entirety. “This information has never proved accurate. It was denied both by the Russian side and refuted directly by subsequent events," she said. “Each time Bloomberg refers to some unnamed sources: some diplomats or some intelligence data. If at least one of those times the information was confirmed, it would probably be worth discussing this topic. At the same time, Bloomberg hasn’t drawn any conclusions and continues to refer to some unnamed sources and replicate fakes. In this regard, there is a logical conclusion that Bloomberg is either blindly allowing itself to be used by U.S. intelligence agencies or knowingly spreading disinformation."