US warships sail through Taiwan Strait for first time since Nancy Pelosi’s visit
- Move comes amid deteriorating ties between Beijing and Washington, and as tensions rise between Taiwan and China after the U.S. House speaker’s trip earlier this month
Two U.S. warships sailed through the Taiwan Strait, U.S. and Taiwan defense officials said Sunday, the first such activity publicized since U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier in August.
The voyage “demonstrates the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific," the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet said. “The United States military flies, sails, and operates anywhere international law allows."
The U.S. Navy said the USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville are conducting a routine transit, with the cruisers passing through "a corridor in the strait that is beyond the territorial sea of any coastal state."
China monitored the movement of the U.S. ships, senior Col. Shi Yi, spokesman for the People Liberation Army’s Eastern Theater Command, said. He said Chinese troops should remain alert and be ready to defeat any provocation at any time.
The U.S. move comes amid deteriorating ties between Beijing and Washington, and as tensions rise between Taiwan and China following Mrs. Pelosi’s trip to Taipei to meet with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen over Beijing’s objections.
Immediately after Mrs. Pelosi’s visit, Beijing launched missiles over Taiwan and encircled the island with military drills simulating a blockade.
China’s Communist Party, which has never ruled Taiwan, claims the island as part of its territory and has vowed to take control of it, by force if necessary.
Taiwan on Thursday unveiled plans to boost military spending by its largest margin in 15 years. This came a day after China announced plans for live-fire military drills on Friday and Saturday off the coast of Fujian, the southeastern province closest to Taiwan.
Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense on Sunday said eight Chinese Navy vessels and 23 Chinese aircraft were detected in its surrounding region. It said its military forces monitored the situation and responded with aircraft, naval vessels and land-based missile systems.
