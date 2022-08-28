Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / World /  US warships transiting Taiwan Strait consistent with US policy: Report

US warships transiting Taiwan Strait consistent with US policy: Report

In this handout image courtesy of the US Navy taken on August 27, 2021 the AI Arleigh-burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100) transits the Taiwan Strait during a routine transit. - Two US warships sailed through the Taiwan Strait on August 28, 2022, the American navy said, the first such transit since China staged unprecedented military drills around the island.
1 min read . 08:44 PM ISTReuters

The passage of two U.S. warships on Sunday through international waters in the Taiwan Strait is "very consistent" with the U.S. "one China policy" and seeking a free and open Indo-Pacific, a White House official said.

"This was planned long ago," John Kirby, National Security Council spokesperson, said on CNN, of the first transit of the strait by U.S. warships since House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier this month, enraging China.

The passage by the two vessels is "very consistent with our one China policy, very consistent with our desire to make sure that we can continue to work toward a free and open Indo-Pacific," he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

