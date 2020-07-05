Subscribe
Home >News >world >US was doing great until it was hit by China's coronavirus: Donald Trump
FILE - In this Thursday, July 2, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a news briefing at the White House, in Washington. Trump has visions of establishing by the final months of his second term—should he win one—a “National Garden of American Heroes” that will pay tribute to some of the prominent figures in the nation’s history that he sees as the “greatest Americans to ever live.” The president unveiled his plan Friday during his speech at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, S.D. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

US was doing great until it was hit by China's coronavirus: Donald Trump

1 min read . 06:18 AM IST ANI

  • Speaking on the coronavirus vaccines, Trump said, 'We are now unbelievably doing well and are testing on vaccines, treatments and therapeutics'
  • 'China's secrecy, deceptions, and cover-ups allowed it to spread all over the world and China must be held fully accountable'

WASHINGTON : Launching another scathing attack on China, US President Donald Trump addressed the second 'Salute to America' on America's 244th Independence Day, saying that the country was doing great until it got hit by a virus that came from China.

"The power of tariffs being imposed on foreign lands that took advantage of the United States for decades enabled us to make great trade deals where there were none. Tens of billions of dollars are now paid to the US treasury by the same countries but then we got hit by the virus that came from China," Trump said.

He further said, "We're producing gowns, masks, and surgical equipment...It was almost exclusively made in foreign lands, in particular, China where ironically this virus and others came from."

"China's secrecy, deceptions, and cover-ups allowed it to spread all over the world and China must be held fully accountable."

Speaking on the coronavirus vaccines, Trump said, "We are now unbelievably doing well and are testing on vaccines, treatments and therapeutics. I want to send our thanks to scientists and researchers around the country and the world who are at the forefront of our historic effort to rapidly develop and deliver life-saving treatments and ultimately a vaccine. We are unleashing our nation's scientific brilliance and we will likely have a therapeutic and vaccines solution long before the end of the year."

He said that the country has till now tested almost 40 million people and, hence, the country is showing "results that no other country is showing because no other country is testing like we have...we have the finest testing facilities."

