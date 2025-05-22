US Washington DC Shooting LIVE: 2 staff members of Israeli embassy killed near Jewish museum, suspect Rodriguez arrested

Two staff members of the Israeli embassy were shot on Wednesday evening as they were leaving an event at a Jewish museum in Washington, DC, the police said.

Advertisement

According to Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith, the victims, a man and a woman, were part of a group of four individuals exiting the Capital Jewish Museum when a suspect approached and opened fire.

Elias Rodriguez, 30, of Chicago, has been identified as a suspect. He was seen pacing outside the museum prior to the shooting, walked into the museum after the incident and the event security detained him, Smith added, according to AP.

‘Israel will not surrender to terror’: Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar “Horrified by this morning's terrorist attack, in which two of our embassy staff in Washington D.C. were murdered. Israeli representatives around the world are constantly exposed to heightened risk, especially in these times. We are in close contact with American authorities. Israel will not surrender to terror,” Israel Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said.

Advertisement

Israeli President Isaac Herzog ‘devastated’ by the scenes in Washington

“I am devastated by the scenes in Washington DC. This is a despicable act of hatred, of antisemitism, which has claimed the lives of two young employees of the Israeli embassy. Our hearts are with the loved ones of those murdered and our immediate prayers are with the injured. I send my full support to the Ambassador and all the embassy staff," Herzog said.

Advertisement

He added, "We stand with the Jewish community in DC and across the US. America and Israel will stand united in defense of our people and our shared values. Terror and hate will not break us.”

Advertisement

Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA, says US President Donald Trump

US President Donald J. Trump in a post on Truth Social said that these “horrible killing” are based on antisemitism. He noted, “These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, now! Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA. Condolences to the families of the victims. So sad that such things as this can happen! God Bless You all!”