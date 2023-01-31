US watchdog identifies $5.4 billion in potentially fraudulent COVID-19 loans2 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 07:24 AM IST
The loans were disbursed between April 2020 and October 2022, the watchdog said in its report
The U.S. government likely awarded about $5.4 billion in COVID-19 aid to people with questionable Social Security numbers, a federal watchdog said in a report released on Monday.
