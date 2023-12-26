US weather conditions expected to worsen; winter storm and blizzard warnings issued
National Weather Service issues warnings about winter storms and blizzards, along with weather advisories for 10 US states
Over the weekend and Christmas Day in the United States, millions of people were affected by bad weather.
Travel conditions in the Plains, Midwest, and South were predicted to be affected through Christmas Day.
“While a White Christmas may be exciting for those nestled at home, the heavy snowfall rates and reduced visibilities due to blowing snow will make for hazardous, to even impossible, travel conditions," the NWS said.
Post Christmas, there’s a high chance of rainfall along the East Coast as the storm is expected to move into the Northeast and upper Midwest.
By Wednesday, parts of Northern California to the Pacific Northwest may see rain and mountain snow from an approaching Pacific storm.
