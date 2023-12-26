Over the weekend and Christmas Day in the United States, millions of people were affected by bad weather.

Several flights were either delayed or cancelled and vehicular traffic was affected due to winter storms, blizzards, and dense fog.

According to the tracking website FlightAware, 157 flights within, into or out of the US had been cancelled and 2,111 were delayed as of late afternoon on Monday due to the weather disruptions.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said the conditions are expected to worsen across the country.

The weather agency has issued warnings about winter storms and blizzards, along with weather advisories for 10 US states -- Alaska, Kansas, Maine, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, and Washington.

A severe storm is expected to bring in heavy snowfall and blizzard conditions across the US, said the NWS forecast.

“A major winter storm will continue to impact parts of the northern/central Plains and Upper Midwest with heavy snow, freezing rain, and strong winds through Tuesday night. The combination of heavy snow and strong winds (gusts up to 55 mph) will produce blizzard conditions for central South Dakota into parts of Nebraska, Kansas, and Colorado resulting in difficult to near impossible travel," said the National Weather Service in a post on X (formerly Twitter).