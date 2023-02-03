US weekly jobless claims decline to nine-month low: Report
- The surprise decline, reported by the Labor Department on Thursday, has raised cautious optimism that the US economy may skirt a recession or just experience a shallow and short downturn.
With the labor market remains resilient despite higher borrowing costs and mounting fears of a recession this year, there has been a decline in the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits, reported Reuters on 2 February.
