US weighs ban on Chinese-made router in millions of American homes
Heather Somerville , Dustin Volz , Aruna Viswanatha , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 18 Dec 2024, 04:16 PM IST
SummaryTP-Link is the bestselling router on Amazon—and has been linked to Chinese cyberattacks.
U.S. authorities are investigating whether a Chinese company whose popular home-internet routers have been linked to cyberattacks poses a national-security risk and are considering banning the devices.
