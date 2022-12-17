US welcomes India's position on Ukraine conflict, here's what it says2 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2022, 06:15 AM IST
State Department's comments came hours after PM Modi had a telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin on Friday.
Once again, the United States welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's position on the Ukraine conflict which calls for the cessation of all kinds of violence and the pursuit of the path of diplomacy, according to the news agency ANI.