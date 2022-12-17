Once again, the United States welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's position on the Ukraine conflict which calls for the cessation of all kinds of violence and the pursuit of the path of diplomacy, according to the news agency ANI.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, State Department's Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said, "We would take PM Modi at his words and welcome those comments when they took place. Other countries will make their own decision on engagement with Russia. We continue to coordinate with allies to mitigate impacts of war."

These remarks were made in response to a question on India's position on the Russia-Ukraine war and PM Modi's call to end it.

Patel added, "Any country that's interested in engaging in peace and interested in ending this (Russia-Ukraine) war must do so in close partnership with Ukrainian partners."

Notably, State Department's comments came hours after PM Modi had a telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin on Friday, as per ANI reports.

In an official statement, the Prime Minister's Office stated, "Following up on their meeting in Samarkand on the sidelines of the SCO Summit, the two leaders reviewed several aspects of the bilateral relationship, including energy cooperation, trade and investments, defense, and security cooperation, and other key areas."

The Prime Minister also reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy as the only way forward. At the end, Both the leaders agreed to remain in regular touch with each other, ANI reported.

"Prime Minister briefed President Putin on India's ongoing Presidency of the G-20, highlighting its key priorities. He also looked forward to both countries working together during India's Chairship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation," the statement added.

This is not the first time that PM Modi called for end of conflict between Russia and Ukraine. He also told Russian President Vladimir Putin, on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Samarkand in September, that "today's era isn't of war" and there is a need to find ways to address the problems of food, fuel security, and fertilizers.

(With ANI inputs)