US welcomes India's role in helping achieve lasting peace in Ukraine

US welcomes India's role in helping achieve lasting peace in Ukraine1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 08:54 AM IST
US welcomes India's involvement in achieving lasting peace in Ukraine and international support for Ukraine after Russian attack, says State Department. Russia has suffered significant losses in reputation, economy, and international ties due to the invasion
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to spread ripples across the world, the US has welcomed India's involvement in facilitating lasting peace in Ukraine. It also welcomed the international support provided to the Ukraine after Russia's attack.
