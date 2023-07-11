US welcomes India's role in helping achieve lasting peace in Ukraine

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to spread ripples across the world, the US has welcomed India's involvement in facilitating lasting peace in Ukraine. It also welcomed the international support provided to the Ukraine after Russia's attack.

"We welcome the role that India or any other country could play in helping achieve a just and lasting peace that recognizes Ukraine’s territorial integrity and recognizes Ukraine’s sovereignty," said Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the State Department in a press briefing on Monday.

He also said that the US welcomes the international support that Ukraine has received since the beginning of the conflict.

"I will say with respect to what other countries of the world can do, we welcome the international support that Ukraine has received since the beginning of this conflict," he added.

As Russian invasion of Ukraine completed 500 days on Saturday, Kremlin has emerged as the major loser in the war in terms of global reputation, economic stability, and international ties, indicated Mathew Miller.

Russia's action against Ukraine has resulted in significant loses of both military personnel and equipment, said Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the State Department on Monday. He also highlighted how Russia's global image was tarnished due to the Ukrainian invasion. Currently, Kremlin is facing global isolation as well as sanctions from the west for its actions. All this has impacted Russian exports and its economy.

"A strategic failure for Russia, which has seen an enormous loss of both military personnel, but military equipment. It's seen its standing in the world affected. It's seen its economy crippled by the sanctions and export controls we've imposed," Matthew Miller, Spokesperson of the State Department said.