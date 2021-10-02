Imran Khan said Pakistan won't make any impact if Pakistan unilaterally recognises the Taliban, adding that the US, Europe, China and Russia should recognise them on priority
Listen to this article
Amid Pakistan's continuous pitch for the Taliban government's legitimacy, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the United States will have to recognise the outfit-led government in Afghanistan sooner or later.
In an interview with TRT World, the prime minister said that the country won't make any impact if Pakistan unilaterally recognises the Taliban, adding that the US, Europe, China and Russia should recognise them on priority, Geo TV reported.