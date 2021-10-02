Amid Pakistan's continuous pitch for the Taliban government's legitimacy, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the United States will have to recognise the outfit-led government in Afghanistan sooner or later.

In an interview with TRT World, the prime minister said that the country won't make any impact if Pakistan unilaterally recognises the Taliban, adding that the US, Europe, China and Russia should recognise them on priority, Geo TV reported.

"Pakistan is in talks with neighbouring countries on the matter and a decision will be taken after consultation," he said, reported the Pakistani media outlet.

Commenting on the Taliban taking over Kabul, the prime minister said, "We were scared about the bloodshed during the Kabul takeover and the peaceful transition of power was unexpected."

He again urged the international community to provide assistance to the Afghan government which he said was mostly dependent on foreign aid.

"If the international community does not come forward to help the Afghan people, a humanitarian crisis would emerge," he said.

Pakistan has been accused of overtly and covertly supporting the Taliban.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

