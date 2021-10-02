US will have to recognise Taliban govt sooner or later, says Pak PM Imran Khan

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
1 min read.10:05 PM ISTANI
Imran Khan said Pakistan won't make any impact if Pakistan unilaterally recognises the Taliban, adding that the US, Europe, China and Russia should recognise them on priority
Amid Pakistan's continuous pitch for the Taliban government's legitimacy, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the United States will have to recognise the outfit-led government in Afghanistan sooner or later.
In an interview with TRT World, the prime minister said that the country won't make any impact if Pakistan unilaterally recognises the Taliban, adding that the US, Europe, China and Russia should recognise them on priority, Geo TV reported.
