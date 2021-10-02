Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >US will have to recognise Taliban govt sooner or later, says Pak PM Imran Khan

US will have to recognise Taliban govt sooner or later, says Pak PM Imran Khan

Premium
File Photo of Pakistan PM Imran Khan
1 min read . 10:05 PM IST ANI

  • Imran Khan said Pakistan won't make any impact if Pakistan unilaterally recognises the Taliban, adding that the US, Europe, China and Russia should recognise them on priority

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Amid Pakistan's continuous pitch for the Taliban government's legitimacy, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the United States will have to recognise the outfit-led government in Afghanistan sooner or later.

Amid Pakistan's continuous pitch for the Taliban government's legitimacy, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the United States will have to recognise the outfit-led government in Afghanistan sooner or later.

In an interview with TRT World, the prime minister said that the country won't make any impact if Pakistan unilaterally recognises the Taliban, adding that the US, Europe, China and Russia should recognise them on priority, Geo TV reported.

In an interview with TRT World, the prime minister said that the country won't make any impact if Pakistan unilaterally recognises the Taliban, adding that the US, Europe, China and Russia should recognise them on priority, Geo TV reported.

"Pakistan is in talks with neighbouring countries on the matter and a decision will be taken after consultation," he said, reported the Pakistani media outlet.

"Pakistan is in talks with neighbouring countries on the matter and a decision will be taken after consultation," he said, reported the Pakistani media outlet.

Commenting on the Taliban taking over Kabul, the prime minister said, "We were scared about the bloodshed during the Kabul takeover and the peaceful transition of power was unexpected."

Commenting on the Taliban taking over Kabul, the prime minister said, "We were scared about the bloodshed during the Kabul takeover and the peaceful transition of power was unexpected."

He again urged the international community to provide assistance to the Afghan government which he said was mostly dependent on foreign aid.

He again urged the international community to provide assistance to the Afghan government which he said was mostly dependent on foreign aid.

"If the international community does not come forward to help the Afghan people, a humanitarian crisis would emerge," he said.

"If the international community does not come forward to help the Afghan people, a humanitarian crisis would emerge," he said.

Pakistan has been accused of overtly and covertly supporting the Taliban.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Received bids for over 1,000 gifts that PM Modi got til ...

Premium

50% discount on all Khadi products till year end: Rajas ...

Premium

PM Modi likely to visit Lucknow on Oct 5

Premium

Amarinder Singh attacks Congress, says ‘preposterous li ...

Pakistan has been accused of overtly and covertly supporting the Taliban.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Received bids for over 1,000 gifts that PM Modi got til ...

Premium

50% discount on all Khadi products till year end: Rajas ...

Premium

PM Modi likely to visit Lucknow on Oct 5

Premium

Amarinder Singh attacks Congress, says ‘preposterous li ...

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!