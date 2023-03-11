US will lend a helping hand to crisis-hit Pakistan for economic recovery2 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 11:48 AM IST
The US State Department said that assistance to Pakistan will expand private sector economic growth, strengthen democratic institutions, and advance gender equity and women's empowerment.
US President Joe Biden has proposed to double the economic support fund to crisis-hit Pakistan to USD 82 million for fiscal 2024 to help its recovery from devastating floods, diversify the energy supply, and support activities to build emergency preparedness capabilities.
