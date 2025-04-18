U.S. will pause Ukraine peace efforts if no progress, Rubio warns
SummaryThe secretary of state said Washington had presented a framework for a deal to Kyiv and Moscow, in remarks aimed at putting pressure on both sides to compromise.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the U.S. would pause its efforts to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine if progress isn’t made in the coming days, in an effort to put pressure on Kyiv and Moscow to compromise.
