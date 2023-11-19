US: Winter storm approaches Sierra Nevada, over a foot of snow and 100 mph wind gusts expected

Ahead of an early winter storm, the US weather department on Saturday issued advisories along the California-Nevada line. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The storm may bring more than a foot (30 centimeters) of snow to the upper elevations of the Sierra and winds may gust up to 100 mph (160 kph) over ridgetops, said the US National Weather Service.

The advisories, in effect from 4 pm Saturday through 4 am Sunday, stretched from the Lake Tahoe area near Reno to south of Yosemite National Park, including Mammoth Lakes, California. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the weather department, three to 8 inches (7 to 20 centimeters) of snow was expected above elevations of 6,500 feet (1,980 meters), with as much as 14 inches (35 centimeters) above 8,000 feet (2,440 meters).

“Plan on slippery road conditions and poor visibility with snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour (2.5 to 5 centimeters) in heavier bands," the weather service in Reno said.

It also said that strong winds could cause tree damage, blowing snow and hazardous boating conditions on Lake Tahoe with waves 2 to 4 feet (60 to 122 centimeters) high. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

