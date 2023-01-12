US witnesses air travel chaos due to system breakdown2 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 01:47 AM IST
Initially, the White House said that there were no evidence of a cyberattack behind the outage that ruined travel plans for millions of passengers.
Initially, the White House said that there were no evidence of a cyberattack behind the outage that ruined travel plans for millions of passengers.
The United States on Wednesday witnessed air travel chaos as planes were stuck on the ground for hours after a government system used to give pilots safety and other information broke down overnight. Thousands of flights were canceled and delayed across the country.