US woman leaves family, goes to Karachi for 19-year-old Pakistani lover; what happens next may shock you

In a whirlwind romance gone awry, Onijah Robinson's journey to Karachi to meet her 19-year-old Pakistani lover spiraled into chaos, leading her to a psychiatric evaluation and bizarre demands from the local government. Discover the unexpected twists of this international love saga.

Updated1 Feb 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Onijah Robinson’s heartbreaking love story came to light after local activist and YouTuber Zaffar Abbas shared it on social media, prompting intervention from Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori. (X)

An American woman's journey to Pakistan to be with the 19-year-old “love of her life” has spiralled into international headlines. From facing rejection from her love interest and his country to landing in a psychiatry ward, check the unexpected turn of events in 33-year-old Onijah Robinson's life.

Onijah came to Karachi in October 2024 to look for her online lover, Nidal Ahmed Memon. But her journey took an unexpected turn.

Facing family pressure, Nidal withdrew from his promise, leaving Onijah stranded in an unfamiliar country with an expired tourist visa and no support. Desperate for answers, the US woman camped outside Nidal’s home in Karachi only to find it locked and deserted.

Her heartbreaking love story came to light after local activist and YouTuber Zaffar Abbas shared it on social media, prompting intervention from Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori.

Despite Tessori's help to extend her expired visa and a flight ticket back home, Onijah did not move from outside her lover's house and demanded money instead.

The alleged lover, Nidal, has been apprehended by Pakistani intelligence.

Onijah Robinson's unusual demands

Onijah Robinson, who was camped outside Nidal's house, made two rather unusual requests: For her lover to shell out $3,000 per week (which is close to PKR 9 lakh) and to become a Pakistani citizen.

She also claimed that she was not just the lover of Nidal, but also his wife.

“My plan is to rebuild this entire country. I’m asking for $100k, and I need $20k in cash by the end of this week. That’s my demand from the government. The government needs to fix these streets… it’s ridiculous here, I don’t like it. You all need to understand that Pakistan needs new buses, taxis, and cars. Please listen to me, my name is Onijah Ahmed, wife of Nidal Ahmed,” she said.

‘My mother is mentally ill’

According to a Dialogue Pakistan report, Onija's son Jeremiah Andrew Robinson has claimed that his mother is “mentally ill” and is struggling with bipolar disorder.

Jeremiah also claimed that he and his siblings had tried to convince their mother to return to the US but in vain.

She even delayed her return flight to the US, despite assistance from the US Consulate and a pre-booked ticket. Her refusal to board resulted in a 36-minute delay, GeoTV reported.

Onija Robinson admitted to psychiatry ward

After Onija Robinson's son's claims went viral, the Pakistan government admitted the woman on a quest to meet her online boyfriend to the psychiatry department at Karachi's Jinnah Post Graduate Hospital for a mental health examination.

First Published:1 Feb 2025, 06:00 PM IST
