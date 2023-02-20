The US administration is working on expediting new US visa applications, adding visa officers, and expanding visa processing facilities, said Fred Dixon, president and CEO of NYC & Company, New York City’s official destination marketing organisation.

The state representatives, who were on a visit to India recently, said there has been some speeding up in the renewal of the 10-year US visa which now takes as little as two weeks, similar to what it was during the pre-pandemic days.

The destination is seeing a steady increase in travellers. About three million Indian passport holders have a valid US visa and have started to travel to the destination.

“In 2022, we recovered 85% of our record 2019 tourism levels with about 56.4 million visitors. This was a 71% increase over 2021 when the pandemic was still on. Of this, about 47 million were domestic visitors and 8.9 million were international visitors," said Dixon.

He added that normal travel patterns were returning to the city in the United States with an overall visitation forecasted to grow to 61.7 million in 2023, showing 93% recovery and is likely to surpass 2019 levels by 2024.

“The requests for student visas from India are also on the rise, more than other countries. During the pandemic, India remained a top 10 market for New York city, with many Indians visiting their friends and family during this time. In 2022, we had about 2.5 lakh Indian visitors, recovering 75% of 2019 visitation (of 3.36 lakh.)," he added. In 2023, the state expects to have about 2.9 lakh Indian visitors.

From India, 27 weekly flights take off from India to the city. Of this, 24 fly from Delhi and about three go from Mumbai. By this summer, this number is expected to go up to 41 weekly flights. The capacity expansion is expected to come from Air India.