‘US working on expediting new visa applications’
About three million Indian passport holders have a valid US visa and have started to travel to the destination.
The US administration is working on expediting new US visa applications, adding visa officers, and expanding visa processing facilities, said Fred Dixon, president and CEO of NYC & Company, New York City’s official destination marketing organisation.
