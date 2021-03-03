The United States is working with allies Japan, India and Australia on a plan to distribute Covid-19 vaccines in Asia to counter the influence of China, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the talks.

In recent weeks, the White House has held talks with other members of the Quad, a diplomatic and security initiative between the countries, the report added.

Kurt Campbell, the White House Indo-Pacific policy coordinator, is spearheading the effort and has held many meetings with ambassadors from the group, according to the report.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

