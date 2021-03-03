OPEN APP
US working with allies on Covid vaccine strategy in Asia to counter China: Report
Chilean nurse Maria Paz Herreros, 32, who was the first to inoculate a patient against COVID-19 in Chile, shows a vial of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine, at the Metropolitan Hospital in Santiago, on February 26, 2021. - Chile managed to inoculate 18% of its population with at least one dose of vaccine against COVID-19 and is among the first five countries in the world to do so. (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP) (AFP)

US working with allies on Covid vaccine strategy in Asia to counter China: Report

1 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2021, 12:56 PM IST Reuters

In recent weeks, the White House has held talks with other members of the Quad, a diplomatic and security initiative between the countries, the report says

The United States is working with allies Japan, India and Australia on a plan to distribute Covid-19 vaccines in Asia to counter the influence of China, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the talks.

In recent weeks, the White House has held talks with other members of the Quad, a diplomatic and security initiative between the countries, the report added.

Kurt Campbell, the White House Indo-Pacific policy coordinator, is spearheading the effort and has held many meetings with ambassadors from the group, according to the report.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

