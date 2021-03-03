Home >News >World >US working with allies on Covid vaccine strategy in Asia to counter China: Report
1 min read.Updated: 03 Mar 2021, 12:56 PM ISTReuters
In recent weeks, the White House has held talks with other members of the Quad, a diplomatic and security initiative between the countries, the report says
The United States is working with allies Japan, India and Australia on a plan to distribute Covid-19 vaccines in Asia to counter the influence of China, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the talks.