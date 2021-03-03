This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
US working with allies on Covid vaccine strategy in Asia to counter China: Report
1 min read.12:56 PM ISTReuters
In recent weeks, the White House has held talks with other members of the Quad, a diplomatic and security initiative between the countries, the report says
The United States is working with allies Japan, India and Australia on a plan to distribute Covid-19 vaccines in Asia to counter the influence of China, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the talks.
