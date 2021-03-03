Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >US working with allies on Covid vaccine strategy in Asia to counter China: Report
Chilean nurse Maria Paz Herreros, 32, who was the first to inoculate a patient against COVID-19 in Chile, shows a vial of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine, at the Metropolitan Hospital in Santiago, on February 26, 2021. - Chile managed to inoculate 18% of its population with at least one dose of vaccine against COVID-19 and is among the first five countries in the world to do so. (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP)

US working with allies on Covid vaccine strategy in Asia to counter China: Report

1 min read . 12:56 PM IST Reuters

In recent weeks, the White House has held talks with other members of the Quad, a diplomatic and security initiative between the countries, the report says

The United States is working with allies Japan, India and Australia on a plan to distribute Covid-19 vaccines in Asia to counter the influence of China, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the talks.

The United States is working with allies Japan, India and Australia on a plan to distribute Covid-19 vaccines in Asia to counter the influence of China, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the talks.

Also Read | How citizen data led India’s Covid battle

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

'Views different from government's opinion not seditious': Supreme Court

1 min read . 12:36 PM IST

Insurance ombudsman rules amended for better policyholder complaint resolution

1 min read . 12:35 PM IST

State governments witness decline in borrowing costs

1 min read . 12:24 PM IST

China charges blogger over posts on casualties in Galwan clash with India

1 min read . 12:16 PM IST

Also Read | How citizen data led India’s Covid battle

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

'Views different from government's opinion not seditious': Supreme Court

1 min read . 12:36 PM IST

Insurance ombudsman rules amended for better policyholder complaint resolution

1 min read . 12:35 PM IST

State governments witness decline in borrowing costs

1 min read . 12:24 PM IST

China charges blogger over posts on casualties in Galwan clash with India

1 min read . 12:16 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

In recent weeks, the White House has held talks with other members of the Quad, a diplomatic and security initiative between the countries, the report added.

Kurt Campbell, the White House Indo-Pacific policy coordinator, is spearheading the effort and has held many meetings with ambassadors from the group, according to the report.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.