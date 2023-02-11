“I'll let the PM (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) speak to whatever efforts he's willing to undertake. US would welcome any effort that could lead to an end of hostilities in Ukraine," White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday when he was asked if it is too late for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the war between Ukraine and Russia or convince President Vladimir Putin.

The West, especially the US has imposed several sanctions against Russia in order to stop the humanitarian crisis that has been inflicted upon Ukraine owing to the war in the name of ‘protecting civilians’ and ‘demilitarisistion’ Russia has unleashed upon Ukraine.

Hitting out at Vladimir Putin, Kirby also said, “The single person responsible for what Ukrainian people are going through is Vladimir Putin and he could stop it right now. Instead, he's firing cruise missiles into energy and power infrastructure and trying to knock out the lights and knock out the heat".

On Friday, during a media briefing Kirby also informed that the US Defense had on the instructions of President Joe Biden shot down a an unidentified flying object int he skies of Alaska.

He also mentioned that the unidentified object was the size of a ‘small car’

India had in December last year, called on Russia and Ukraine to return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue and end their ongoing conflict. India has consistently called for immediate cessation of hostilities and an end to violence since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine.

When Russia launched a ‘special military offensive’ on Ukraine in February, 2022, India had announced that India's stand on the crisis is neutral.

Despite repeated requests and condemnation, India has not yet criticised the Russian attack on Ukraine and has been maintaining that the crisis should be resolved through dialogue.

India had rather at UNSC strongly emphasized the need for all sides to exercise the utmost restraint and intensify diplomatic efforts to ensure a mutually amicable solution.

Keeping this in mind, a few days ago, Senior Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandr Merezhko urged the United States to impose secondary sanctions on China and India if they keep buying Russian energy. The official who heads the foreign affairs committee in Ukraine's parliament, also called for greater ties with Taiwan.