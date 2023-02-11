‘US would welcome any’: John Kirby on PM Modi's role in stopping Russia-Ukraine war
- The single person responsible for what Ukrainian people are going through is Vladimir Putin and he could stop it right now. Instead, he's firing cruise missiles into energy and power infrastructure and trying to knock out the lights and knock out the heat: John Kirby
“I'll let the PM (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) speak to whatever efforts he's willing to undertake. US would welcome any effort that could lead to an end of hostilities in Ukraine," White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday when he was asked if it is too late for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the war between Ukraine and Russia or convince President Vladimir Putin.
