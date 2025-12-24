US, Zelensky unveil new 20-point plan to end war with Russia: All eyes now on Vladimir Putin

As many as 1,398 days have passed since Russia launched its military operation against Ukraine, killing hundreds and displacing thousands. After all this time, Kyiv and Washington have once again come together to craft a 20-point plan – down from 28 points – to end the war.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has shared the details, but all eyes are now on Russian President Vladimir Putin to see if he will agree to the plan. The plan has been sent to Moscow for feedback.

The document will be supplemented by additional bilateral agreements between the United States and Ukraine on security agreements for the country and a development package after years of destruction.

Here's what the 20-point plan to end Ukraine war says: 1. As described by Zelensky at a presser, Ukraine's sovereignty will be reaffirmed. “We state that Ukraine is a sovereign state, and all signatories to the agreement confirm this through their signatures,” he said.

2. The 20-point plan constitutes an unconditional non-aggression agreement between Ukraine and Russia.

3. Ukraine will receive strong security guarantees.

4. The strength of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will remain at 800,000 personnel in peacetime.

5. The United States, NATO, and the European signatory states will provide Ukraine with security guarantees that mirror Article 5.

a. If Russia invades Ukraine, all global sanctions against Russia will be reinstated against Moscow.

b. If Ukraine invades or fires on Russian territory without provocation, the security guarantees will be void. However, if Russia attacks Ukraine, the security guarantees will come into effect.

c. Bilateral security guarantees are not excluded under this agreement.

6. Russia will formalise a policy of non-aggression toward Europe and Ukraine in all necessary laws and all required documents on ratification.

7. Ukraine will become a member of the European Union within a specifically defined period of time, and the country will receive short-term privileged access to the European market.

8. To get Ukraine back on its feet after years of bombardment, a strong global development package will be provided to the country.

9. Several funds will be established to address the recovery of Ukraine's economy, the reconstruction of damaged areas and regions, and humanitarian issues.

10. Ukraine will accelerate the process of concluding a free trade agreement with the United States after a ceasefire is announced between Moscow and Kyiv.

11. Ukraine confirms that it will remain a non-nuclear state.

12. Ukraine, the United States and Russia will jointly operate the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

13. Both countries commit to implementing educational programmes in schools and across society to promote understanding and tolerance toward different cultures and eliminate racism and prejudice. Ukraine will implement European Union rules on religious tolerance and the protection of minority languages.

14. In the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions, the current positions of troops at the time of this agreement are recognised as the line of contact.

15. After reaching an agreement on future territorial arrangements, both the Russian Federation and Ukraine undertake not to alter these agreements by force.

16. Russia will not obstruct Ukraine from using the Dnipro River and the Black Sea for commercial purposes.

17. A humanitarian committee will be established to resolve outstanding issues.

19. The implementation of the plan will be monitored and guaranteed by President Trump. Ukraine, Europe, NATO, Russia, and the United States will be part of this mechanism. Sanctions will apply in case of violations.

20. Once all parties agree to this agreement, a full ceasefire will take effect immediately.

Will Vladimir Putin agree? The question of territory has been a point of hurdle between the two countries. Russia has annexed the Donbas region in Ukraine, but has not fully conquered it. While Vladimir Putin has emphasised he will not compromise on his demands for Ukraine to cede territory, Zelensky has asserted boldly that Kyiv will not recognise the annexed part as de facto Russian.

"There are other countries in Europe that someone in Russia may one day call their historical lands. We need real protection from this Russian history of madness,” Zelensky said.

But Vladimir Putin has been adamant about what he calls Russian territory, and he said he will take it, even if it is by military means.

“If the opposing country and its foreign patrons refuse to engage in substantive discussions, Russia will achieve the liberation of its historical lands through military means,” Putin has said. He has also insisted that for peace to prevail, the world must acknowledge Russia's gains during the war.

While the 20-point plan does not necessarily address the recognition of the territories that Russian forces have annexed, it does acknowledge the front lines in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.