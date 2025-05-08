US Cardinal Robert Prevost elected new Pope, takes name Pope Leo XIV

In a historic moment for the Catholic Church, Cardinal Robert Prevost, a 69-year-old missionary and head of the Vatican’s influential office of bishops, has been elected pope, becoming the first American to hold the papacy in the Church’s 2,000-year history.

Prevost, who spent much of his clerical career ministering in Peru, chose the papal name Leo XIV following his election. Robert Prevost is elected the first American pope in history.

Pope Leo XIV, the American Robert Prevost, says “Peace be with you."

First American Pope: Trump’s praise In a post on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump congratulated Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost on his election as the 267th pope of the Catholic Church, marking a historic moment as Prevost becomes the first American to hold the papacy. Trump expressed his excitement, describing the event as a "Great Honor for our Country" and praising the significance of the moment.

Trump's message read, “Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope. It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!”

Donald Trump hails Cardinal Prevost as first American Pope

Who is Robert Prevost? Cardinal Robert Prevost, an American missionary who dedicated much of his life to serving in Peru, currently leads the Vatican’s influential office of bishops.

Born on September 14, 1955, in Chicago, Illinois, Robert Francis Prevost grew up in Dolton, a suburb south of the city, as the youngest of three sons. His father, Louis Prevost, was a Navy lieutenant during World War II and later served as the superintendent of schools in District 169. Robert was ordained a priest in Rome and eventually became a bishop in Peru, demonstrating his strong devotion to the Church's mission.

Missionary work In 1977, Prevost joined the novitiate of the Order of Saint Augustine (O.S.A.) in the Province of Our Lady of Good Counsel in St. Louis. He made his solemn vows on August 29, 1981, and pursued theological studies at the Catholic Theological Union in Chicago. After his ordination, he devoted much of his ministry to missionary work in Peru, where he later served as Archbishop of Chiclayo.

In 2023, Pope Francis appointed Prevost as the Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops and the President of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America. Later that year, he was made a cardinal on September 30, 2023, and assigned to the suburbicarian diocese of Albano in recognition of his significant contributions to the Church.

Conclave concludes with historic election Prevost’s election came after the conclave of cardinals convened to select a successor to Pope Francis.

White smoke billowed from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel earlier and the great bells of St. Peter’s Basilica rang out, signaling that cardinals had elected the 267th pope on the second day of their conclave.

Cheers erupted across St. Peter’s Square as priests made the sign of the cross and nuns wept, with the crowd chanting “Viva il papa!” when the white smoke appeared in the late afternoon sky at 6:07 p.m. Tens of thousands of people, waving flags from around the world, gathered eagerly to find out who had been chosen.

The white smoke indicated that the new pope had secured at least 89 votes from the 133 cardinals taking part in the election to succeed Pope Francis.