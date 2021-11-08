From today, the US is reopening its land and air borders to foreign visitors fully vaccinated against COVID-19 after 20 months of travel restrictions. However, getting vaccinated is the key requirement for the vast majority of international travellers hoping to enter the United States.

Here are five points for people to know who want to travel or enter the United States after reopening of the borders:

Children under 18 years of age exempted from vaccination criteria

Digital and paper documentation is acceptable for proof of vaccination, and vaccine cards do not need to be in English.

Travellers should be prepared to attest to their vaccination status and reason for travel. They should also be prepared to show proof of being fully vaccinated if requested by a CBP officer.

Children under 18 travelling with vaccinated adults are exempt from the vaccination requirement.

People of more than 30 countries can now visit USA

Lifting the travel ban will affect more than 30 countries. But entry into the United States will not be totally unregulated: US authorities plan to closely monitor travelers' vaccination status and will still require them to present negative Covid-19 tests.

The United States, from Monday, will require air passengers to be fully vaccinated and be tested within three days before travel. Airlines will be required to put in place a contact tracing system.

Airlines to check for vaccination documents

Airlines will check vaccination documentation for international travelers as they currently do for COVID-19 test results. At land border crossings, U.S. Customs and Border Protection will ask if travelers have been vaccinated and spot check some documentation.

Negative COVID-19 test mandatory

Air travellers also need a negative COVID-19 test. Testing is required of all fully vaccinated air travellers ages 2 and up, regardless of nationality. Passengers are required to test negative for COVID-19 within three days of their flight's departure for the United States.

Local restrictions in some cities still apply

The United States is largely wide open, although there are some state and local restrictions that still apply.

For example, there are mask mandates in Hawaii, Illinois, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon and Washington. Washington, DC and Puerto Rico also require masks in indoor public spaces.

In some cities, including New York and San Francisco, there are vaccine requirements for indoor public spaces including restaurants, reported CNN.

