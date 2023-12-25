US-Canada military continues its decades-long Christmas tradition of tracking Santa's location, bringing joy to children
US President Joe Biden and First Lady join NORAD in tracking Santa's whereabouts, bringing joy to children worldwide
A joint US-Canadian military monitoring agency continued this year its decades-long Christmas tradition of tracking Santa's whereabouts, helping children around the globe find out when his reindeer-powered, present-filled sleigh would be coming to town.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message