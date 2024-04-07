US-China relations on a ‘more stable footing’; Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen seeks open communication with Beijing
US and China have put their bilateral relationship on a “more stable footing” over the past year, which has not meant ignoring differences or avoiding tough conversations, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Sunday.
