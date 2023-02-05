Home / News / World /  US-China tension grows as suspected spy balloon leads to postponed visit
Back

US-China tension grows as suspected spy balloon leads to postponed visit

wsj 6 min read . Updated: 05 Feb 2023, 08:20 AM IST charles hutzler, The Wall Street Journal
This week’s appearance of the balloon over the continental U.S. rattled Washington and had already prompted the suspension of a trip by Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Beijing (AP)Premium
This week’s appearance of the balloon over the continental U.S. rattled Washington and had already prompted the suspension of a trip by Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Beijing (AP)

Antony Blinken’s trip is delayed indefinitely, and both sides weigh how much further to escalate the incident

The U.S. military’s downing on Saturday of a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon off the eastern seaboard adds to a cycle of provocation and retaliation the two global powers are finding hard to break.

OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout