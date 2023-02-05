US-China tension grows as suspected spy balloon leads to postponed visit
Antony Blinken’s trip is delayed indefinitely, and both sides weigh how much further to escalate the incident
The U.S. military’s downing on Saturday of a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon off the eastern seaboard adds to a cycle of provocation and retaliation the two global powers are finding hard to break.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×