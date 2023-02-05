US-China tension grows as suspected spy balloon leads to postponed visit
Antony Blinken’s trip is delayed indefinitely, and both sides weigh how much further to escalate the incident
The U.S. military’s downing on Saturday of a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon off the eastern seaboard adds to a cycle of provocation and retaliation the two global powers are finding hard to break.
This week’s appearance of the balloon over the continental U.S. rattled Washington and had already prompted the suspension of a trip by Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Beijing, in what would have been the highest-level U.S. visit to China’s capital in four years. On Saturday, as the balloon drifted eastward and crossed the South Carolina coast, a U.S. military jet fired a missile to bring it down, marking a dramatic end to a flight Beijing has described as a meteorological research endeavor that had blown off course.
Mr. Blinken on Friday called the balloon’s presence a violation of U.S. sovereignty, and some members of Congress had reproached the administration for not shooting it down sooner. China’s government—which earlier expressed regret about the balloon’s flight path, denied violating any nation’s airspace and accused some U.S. politicians of hyping the incident—didn’t immediately comment on the balloon’s demise.
China’s Foreign Ministry had issued a statement in response to Mr. Blinken’s cancellation expressing a desire to maintain contacts and stating that it is up to diplomats to “manage some unexpected situations in a cool-headed and prudent manner. "
Now, as the U.S. moves to salvage the balloon and its payload, both sides face challenges about how much further to escalate the incident.
“It’s a bit worrisome when nuclear powers start shooting down the surveillance vehicles of the other, although surely the Chinese would have done the same if the situation were reversed," said Daniel Russel, a former senior State Department official now with the Asia Society. Depending on China’s response, he said, “we may find the relationship back in a downward spiral."
State Department officials said Mr. Blinken’s trip wouldn’t have been productive because the balloon would have crowded an already-lengthy agenda. Those issues include wrangling over Taiwan, Beijing’s close relationship with Moscow during its war on Ukraine, U.S. controls on exports of advanced technology and the U.S. and China’s geopolitical rivalry.
Mr. Blinken’s trip was billed by U.S. officials as an opportunity to manage those tensions. Putting it off also postpones the diplomacy that current and former U.S. officials said is needed to keep already-fraught relations from veering into crisis.
“This just underscores that the U.S.-China relationship is a Cold War-like competition as much as China likes to deny it," said Evan Medeiros, a professor at Georgetown University and a former Obama administration national-security official. “We are in an action-reaction cycle, sometimes slow, sometimes fast. This requires leadership to keep from careening toward confrontation."
Before the balloon incident, the U.S. and Chinese militaries had recent close calls between aircraft over the South China Sea. Tensions were building over Taiwan, a democratic island that Beijing wants to annex and that the U.S. wants to bolster against a possible attack.
In postponing his Beijing mission, Mr. Blinken called Wang Yi, China’s most senior foreign-affairs official, telling him that the balloon was an irresponsible act, according to State Department spokesman Ned Price. He said Mr. Blinken added that while making the trip wasn’t appropriate now, he is prepared to go when conditions allow.
President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed to Mr. Blinken’s trip as part of an effort to steady relations. The two leaders committed to the visit at a face-to-face meeting, their first as presidents, during the Group of 20 summit in November. Resuming high-level contacts was seen as essential to that attempt, officials said.
Meetings between senior officials had dwindled over the past two years in the midst of the pandemic and rising mistrust, especially following Nancy Pelosi’s August trip to Taiwan when she was House speaker. Beijing carried out military drills near the island and shut several contact channels in response.
Both sides have reason to pursue a measured detente, according to officials and international-security specialists. While the Biden administration has held to a hard line with Beijing, many allies and others want Washington to limit fallout from the competition with China, a major trading partner for many.
Meanwhile, Mr. Xi is trying to step down tensions as he brings China out of the isolation he imposed to contain the Covid-19 pandemic and revive a weakened economy.
Another reason for an easing with the U.S., Chinese officials said, is that Mr. Biden will host an annual meeting of Asia-Pacific leaders in San Francisco in November and Beijing wants to see that Mr. Xi is well-received.
The balloon incident makes Mr. Xi’s outreach more difficult, feeding a debate among U.S. officials and China watchers on whether the effort is more of a change in tactics rather than a shift away from Beijing’s more aggressive foreign policy in recent years.
Chinese and U.S. officials discussed a possible meeting of Mr. Blinken with Mr. Xi. Beijing routinely used to arrange such meetings to show its interest in maintaining stable relations, though Mr. Xi didn’t see Mr. Blinken’s predecessor, Mike Pompeo, on a 2018 trip during a spiraling trade war.
“A grip and grin session with Xi Jinping would have been a terrible look for U.S. diplomacy," said Rep. Mike Gallagher (R., Wis.), who chairs a new House special committee focusing on China’s Communist Party, in a video released Friday. “The CCP will continue to push the envelope until we push back."
Mr. Gallagher was among a number of members of Congress who said the administration should have shot down the balloon. The Pentagon considered the option and scrambled F-22 jets, though it ultimately decided against it because of the risk to people on the ground.
After lingering at high altitude above Montana, where the U.S. keeps an arsenal of nuclear-armed intercontinental ballistic missiles, the balloon drifted east, and the Pentagon on Friday said it was over the central U.S.
As with the Soviet Union during the Cold War, Mr. Medeiros of Georgetown and other international-security specialists said the U.S. and China need crisis communications and confidence-building measures to lessen suspicion and the risk of conflict.
The Defense Department and its Chinese counterpart have a hotline and agreements and memorandums on conduct for warships and aircraft as well as other channels between officials, said David Finkelstein, director of China and Indo-Pacific security affairs at CNA, a research organization.
Often in a crisis, he said, China “walks away from them to protest U.S. actions they abjure." Beijing did so after Mrs. Pelosi’s visit.
Since Messrs. Biden and Xi met, China has twice not responded to overtures from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to resume dialogue, U.S. officials said.
The first time came after the U.S. announced an arms sale to Taiwan. The second followed a near-collision between a Chinese jet fighter and a U.S. reconnaissance plane on Dec. 21, after which Washington and Beijing traded blame. The U.S. sailed a warship through the Taiwan Strait.
On trade, China is thinking about placing export controls on key solar-energy manufacturing technology. Some U.S. officials see that as retaliation for the Biden administration’s restrictions designed to keep advanced semiconductors and the tools and know-how to make them from China.
Taiwan, in particular, is likely to derail any effort to resume detente once tensions over the balloon subsides, said the officials and foreign-policy specialists. Key members of the new Republican majority in the House of Representatives are adding to the pressure in Washington to take an uncompromising stance on China and bolster support for Taiwan.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) has said he intends to visit Taiwan, something Chinese officials have warned against in recent meetings, officials said. Mr. Gallagher, who leads the new China-focused committee, is thinking about leading a bipartisan delegation to the island and holding a field hearing there, an aide said.