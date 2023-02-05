US-China tension grows as suspected spy balloon leads to postponed visit

This week’s appearance of the balloon over the continental U.S. rattled Washington and had already prompted the suspension of a trip by Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Beijing, in what would have been the highest-level U.S. visit to China’s capital in four years. On Saturday, as the balloon drifted eastward and crossed the South Carolina coast, a U.S. military jet fired a missile to bring it down, marking a dramatic end to a flight Beijing has described as a meteorological research endeavor that had blown off course.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}