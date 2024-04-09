US-China Tensions Fragmenting Trade and Investment, IMF Finds
The global economy is showing signs of dividing between US- and China-centered blocs, though the dynamics differ from the Cold War with less overall fragmentation and a greater role for non-aligned economies, an International Monetary Fund study found.
