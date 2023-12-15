US-China ties: Janet Yellen to visit Beijing again in 2024, focus on ‘difficult’ topics next year
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she plans to visit China again in 2024, seeking to deepen areas of cooperation and improve communication even as she vowed to continue confronting Beijing over national security concerns and human rights.
