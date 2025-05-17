US-China trade war: Trump says he is willing to travel for Xi Jinping meet after both cut tariffs in 90-day agreement

Amid the trade war, President Donald Trump said he would be open to travelling to China to talk about foreign policy and economic issues with Xi Jinping.

When asked if he wanted to visit Xi on a foreign trip during an interview with Fox News that was broadcast on Friday, Trump said, “I would certainly", adding that the relationship between China and the US was “important", Bloomberg reported.

The US president in his second administration has repeatedly showcased an eagerness to discuss with the Chinese leader. Earlier in the week, he anticipated the two might speak by phone after their deputies deliberated on a temporary truce in the trade war that was led by Trump imposing tariffs on Chinese goods.

The US lowered levies on Chinese imports, whereas Chinese duties on US goods reduced under that 90-day agreement.

The US urged to deescalate a trade battle with China, an attempt Trump framed as an act of generosity to the world’s second-largest economy. After recent conversations, the US cut its rate on China to 30% from 145% and Beijing reduced its own tariff levels from 125% to 10%, with the nations looking toward more discussions.

“If I didn’t do that deal with China, I think China would have broken apart,” Trump mentioned.

Trump depicted his just-accomplished visit to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates aimed at keeping nations beyond Beijing’s sphere of influence. “They were going to China, and that was going to be their parent, and that’s not happening,” Trump mentioned of the three Arab states. He stated that the nations were “very important to keep in our fold.”

'Confines of very, very strong deal with China': Trump "We have the confines of a very, very strong deal with China. But the most exciting part of the deal ... that's the opening up of China to US business," Trump informed the US broadcaster while aboard Air Force One on the way to the beginning of his Gulf tour, according to AFP. "One of the things I think that could be most exciting for us and also for China, is that we're trying to open up China," he further said, without detailing.