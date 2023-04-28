USCIS raises concern over H-1B visas ‘abuse’, launches ‘extensive fraud investigations’2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 11:04 PM IST
USCIS said some H-1B visa applicants may be attempting to manipulate the system to gain an unfair advantage.
The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has expressed concerns over the number of applications for visas in the technology industry. For the second year in a row, the number of applications for H-1B visas has increased. There were 780,884 applications in this year's lottery, a 61% increase from last year's 483,927, and a 57% increase from the 308,613 applications received the year before that.
