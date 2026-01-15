US-Denmark rift over Greenland deepens: ‘We couldn’t change US' position,' says Danish FM Rasmussen

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said a “fundamental disagreement” still exists regarding Donald Trump’s plans for the Arctic territory and emphasised that Denmark and Greenland consider any forced transfer of sovereignty unacceptable.

He made it clear that no progress was made in changing Washington’s stance on Greenland, following a meeting of senior diplomats in Washington. He announced an agreement to constitute a high-level working group on Greenland amid President Donald Trump's threats.

“We didn’t manage to change the US position,” Rasmussen said while speaking to reporters after the meeting, adding, “It’s clear that the president has this wish of conquering Greenland, and we made it very, very clear that this is not in the interest of the Kingdom [of Denmark].”

“I’m not saying anything is solved. It’s not solved,” Rasmussen told reporters after the meeting, which he described as “frank but constructive".

Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio led the session, which came after social media posts by Trump reiterating his demand that the US take control of Greenland for national security reasons.

Rasmussen, along with his Nuuk counterpart Vivian Motzfeldt, visited Washington to persuade the US administration that taking control of the Arctic island, a semi-autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, was unnecessary. Danish media described the meeting as one of the Kingdom’s most pivotal moments since World War II.

Greenland is vital for national security: Trump However, just hours before the officials met, Trump posted on his social media site that the US “needs Greenland for the purpose of National Security.” He added, “NATO should be leading the way for us to get it” and warned that otherwise Russia or China would — “AND THAT IS NOT GOING TO HAPPEN!”

Trump also wrote, “NATO becomes far more formidable and effective with Greenland in the hands of the UNITED STATES. Anything less than that is unacceptable.”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen revealed plans to strengthen Denmark’s military presence in the far North, stating that the exercise will involve other NATO allies and be permanent.