Use of depleted uranium shells in Ukraine would harm population for decades, says Russia1 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 05:53 PM IST
This reaction came after Britain announced its plans earlier in the week to send these shells to Ukraine.
The Russian defense ministry expressed concern on Friday regarding the potential use of depleted uranium shells in Ukraine, warning that this could lead to significant harm to Ukrainian troops, the general public, and the agriculture sector for decades or even centuries.
