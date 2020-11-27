Use Sputnik V to boost efficacy of AstraZeneca vaccine: Russian research centre

UK pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca may try to boost the efficacy of its coronavirus vaccine by combining it with a shot of Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V, the Russian Gamaleya research institute has suggested recently.

Taking to Twitter, the Gamaleya research institute wrote, "Current full dose AstraZeneca regimen resulted in 62% efficacy. If they go for a new clinical trial, we suggest trying a regimen of combining the AZ shot with the #SputnikV human adenoviral vector shot to boost efficacy. Combining vaccines may prove important for revaccinations."

On Monday, AstraZeneca released interim results of its candidate vaccine showing two different levels of efficacy depending on the dosing regimen. Efficacy in patients administered two full doses one month apart was 62%, while in those administered a half-dose and then a full dose it reached 90%. The UK company is planning additional vaccine trials.

In August, Russia became the first country to register a Covid-19 vaccine, which was named Sputnik V. The clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya research institute, have demonstrated that its efficacy rate is over 90%.

Oxford vaccine could run extra global trial

AstraZeneca Plc's Covid-19 vaccine looks like it's headed for an additional global trial as the drugmaker tries to clear up uncertainty and confusion surrounding favorable results in its current study.

The company wants the new test to confirm the 90% efficacy rate that the shot showed in a portion of an existing trial, Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot said. It's favoring that option rather than adding an arm to a separate study that's already underway in the U.S.

Questions are mounting over one of the fastest-moving shots after the company acknowledged that a lower dosage level that appeared more effective resulted from a manufacturing discrepancy. The company and its partner, the University of Oxford, didn't initially disclose the error and other key details, leading to concern over their transparency.

"Now that we've found what looks like a better efficacy we have to validate this, so we need to do an additional study," Soriot said in his first interview since the data were released. It will probably be another "international study, but this one could be faster because we know the efficacy is high so we need a smaller number of patients."

