OPEN APP
Home >News >World >USFDA warns against one-dose regimen for coronavirus vaccines

Scientists at the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are strongly against administering only single doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, as their efficacy has only been proven if people get two shots, ANI reports quoting the Wall Street Journal.

"It is essential that these vaccines be used as authorized by FDA in order to prevent Covid-19 and related hospitalizations and death," Peter Marks, director of the FDA center that oversees vaccines, told The Wall Street Journal on Saturday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The Rajya Sabha will function from 9 am to 2 pm while Lok Sabha will function between 4 pm to 10 pm.

Covid-19 vaccination centre set up in Parliament complex for eligible MPs

1 min read . 07:12 AM IST
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus lit up in pink ahead of International Women's Day

1 min read . 07:08 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects some of the innovations by armed forces, showcased in the exhibition, at the Combined Commanders Conference, in Kevadia on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Need to develop Indian military into a future force: PM Modi

2 min read . 06:42 AM IST
FILE PHOTO: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey addresses students during a town hall

Twitter boss Jack Dorsey's auction of his first tweet draws $2 million bid

1 min read . 06:15 AM IST

In February, some scientists and lawmakers suggested using a one-dose regimen for all coronavirus vaccines approved in the US, after certain preliminary studies showed that a single shot could be enough for some people.

"You would be flying blind to just use one dose," a senior scientist and adviser to US President Joe Biden told The Wall Street Journal, adding "If you're going to do something else other than follow the studies shown to the FDA, show me that this one-shot effect is durable."

At the end of February, the FDA announced that it had given emergency use authorization to Johnson & Johnson's single-shot vaccine. The coronavirus vaccine was the third candidate to be given FDA approval, following authorization for two-shot vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna.

Biden said after the approval of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine that things were still likely to get worse in terms of COVID-19 in the US as new coronavirus variants emerge.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
According to data shared by officials, the exercise on Friday was carried out across 326 sites (AP)

Over 27,000 people in Delhi received anti-coronavirus vaccine jabs on Friday

2 min read . 05 Mar 2021
Photo: AP

Italy reports 307 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 23,641 new cases

1 min read . 06 Mar 2021
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout