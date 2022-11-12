USGS records magnitude 6.9 earthquake in Fiji region, no threat of tsunami

About 300 islands and 540 islets make up the archipelago, which spans an area of about 1,000,000 square miles (3,000,000 square km). About 100 of the 300 islands are populated. On the largest island, Viti Levu (also known as "Great Fiji"), the capital, Suva, is located on the southeast coast.

