USGS records magnitude 6.9 earthquake in Fiji region, no threat of tsunami

USGS records magnitude 6.9 earthquake in Fiji region, no threat of tsunami1 min read . 01:43 PM IST
US Geological Survey has reported a magnitude 6.9 earthquake hit 399 km (248 miles) west-northwest of Suva, Fiji, at a depth of 587.2 kms
The US Geological Survey reported on Saturday that a magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck at a depth of 587.2 km, 399 km (248 miles) west-northwest of Suva, Fiji.
The US tsunami warning system reported that there was no threat of a tsunami following the earthquake.
Hawaii Emergency Management Agency tweeted, “NO tsunami threat to Hawai‘i is expected from a magnitude 6.7 earthquake near Fiji that was recorded at 9:09 pm HST Saturday, according to the scientists at the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center."
Fiji is a Melanesian country located in the Pacific Ocean around 3,000 km off the east coast of Australia.
About 300 islands and 540 islets make up the archipelago, which spans an area of about 1,000,000 square miles (3,000,000 square km). About 100 of the 300 islands are populated. On the largest island, Viti Levu (also known as "Great Fiji"), the capital, Suva, is located on the southeast coast.
Fiji has a total population of about 9,25,000 out of which 87% live on the two major islands, Viti Levu and Vanua Levu.
(With inputs from Reuters)
