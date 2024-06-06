US-India priorities in focus: NSA Jake Sullivan to visit India as caretaker PM Modi prepares for third term
Sullivan's visit was mentioned during President Joe Biden's call to PM Modi on Wednesday to congratulate him on his re-election.
The White House has announced that US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will visit India to engage the new government in New Delhi on shared US-India priorities. This development comes as Narendra Modi prepares to be sworn in as prime minister for a third consecutive term, newswire PTI reported.