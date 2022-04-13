Meanwhile, there was an interaction session with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and India's External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar held at Howard University for the India-US Education Collaboration. Blinken and External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar interacted with Indian students, scholars, and researchers who have worked in the United States, and US students, scholars, and researchers who have studied, worked, or conducted research at higher education institutions in India.