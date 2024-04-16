US-India ties: US recognises India as ‘strategic partner’ and ‘world’s largest democracy'
US Department of State Spokesperson reaffirms India as the world's largest democracy and important strategic partner of the United States, amidst recent publications alleging relapsing in India.
India is the world's largest democracy, said the US Department of State Spokesperson, Matthew Miller while reaffirming America's relations with the country and calling it an important “strategic partner" of the United States.
