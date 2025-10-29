US-India trade deal, 250% tariff threat, ‘nicest-looking guy’ Modi, planes downed: Trump's APEC speech highlights

US President Donald Trump, who is in South Korea to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, said in his speech on Wednesday that he is doing a trade deal with India that he has "great respect and love for Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi."

Speaking at the APEC CEO Summit in South Korea, he called PM Modi the 'nicest-looking guy' and flashed back to the Indian-Pakistan conflict, when he claimed reading about "seven planes were shot down" and offering the two nuclear-powered countries trade deals.

Trump's speech at APEC CEO Summit in South Korea: 7 points 1. US President Donald Trump said, "I'm doing a trade deal with India, and I have great respect and love for Prime Minister Modi. We have a great relationship."

2. He also praised Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and said, "Likewise, the Prime Minister of Pakistan is a great guy. They have a Field Marshal. You know why he's a Field Marshal? He's a great fighter. He's a great guy too...And so I know them all."

3. Trump added, "I'm reading that seven planes were shot down. These are two nuclear nations. And they're really going at it."

4. Trump then claimed to have called Prime Minister Modi during the India-Pakistan conflict in May. He said PM Modi had asked him to make a trade deal with India, but the US President said he denied India a deal, because of the conflict.

"I called Prime Minister Modi and said, we can't make a trade deal with you. [PM Modi said] No, no, we must make a trade deal. I said, no, we can't. You're starting a war with Pakistan. We're not going to do it," Trump claimed.

5. Trump further claimed that he also called Pakistan and said, "We're not going to do trade with you because you're fighting with India. They said, ‘No, no, you should let us fight’. They both said that. They're strong people."

6. "Prime Minister Modi is the nicest-looking guy. He's a killer. He's tough as hell," Trump said, adding that, "After literally two days, they [India and Pakistan] called up and they said, we understand, and they stopped fighting. How is that? Isn't that amazing? Now, you think Biden would have done that? I don't think so..."

7. Trump also said he threatened India and Pakistan with 250% tariffs to help spur the resolution of their conflict earlier this year. Ultimately, the president said, he threatened: "I warned of the tariffs. I said I'm going to put 250% tariffs on each country [if you don't stop the war], which means that you’ll never do business.”

Trump made the comments on Wednesday while addressing a meeting of corporate leaders at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju.

Trump arrives in the South Korean city of Gyeongju on Wednesday to join other heads of state and business leaders attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum for various summits and meetings.