US-Iran ceasefire deal: UK PM Keir Starmer thanks Shehbaz Sharif for Pakistan’s ‘critical role’

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer "thanked" Pakistan Sharif for 'Pakistan’s critical role' in mediating peace talks between the US and Iran.

The UK government said in a statement on April 10 that Prime Minister Starmer spoke with Shehbaz Sharif ahead of the crucial US-Iran peace talks to be held on Saturday and welcomed the two-week ceasefire between the two warring countries.

"They agreed that the upcoming talks were vital to progress the ceasefire towards lasting peace, and to ensure the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz," the UK government's press statement read.

"Recognising that it was still early days, the Prime Minister was clear that the UK was supportive of this process and hoped it would pave the way to a long-term resolution of the conflict," the government said.

As per the statement, the two leaders also “recognised the long and deep ties between the UK and Pakistan and agreed to stay in touch going forward.”

Starmer's conversation with Sharif came a day before the US and Iranian delegation are set to hold peace talks in Islamabad.

Prime Minister Sharif, while announcing a two-week ceasefire on Wednesday, had said that the US and Iran would hold talks in Islamabad this weekend.

US President JD Vance and Speaker of the Iranian parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf have already arrived in the Pakistani capital for the talks.

Meanwhile, Starmer, recently concluded a three-day tour of the Gulf, during which he held discussions with leaders in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE and Qatar.

Also Read | Why is Iran unable to open Hormuz Strait to more shipping traffic? Details here

Speaking to the UK media at the end of his visit, the UK PM said there was a "real desire" on the part of the country's Gulf allies to work more closely on defence and economic resilience.

"That's really important to us, because this is impacting us back at home, on our economy. There's a sense here, as there is, I think, in the United Kingdom, that this conflict is going to define us for a generation and we must respond, and we will respond, with strength," he said.

Earlier, Starmer also appeared to express frustration over the domestic impact of US President Donald Trump's decision to join Israeli strikes on Iran.

"I'm fed up with the fact that families across the country see their bills go up and down on energy, businesses' bills go up and down on energy because of the actions of Putin or Trump across the world," he told the ITV news channel.

The issue has strained US-UK ties, with Trump openly critical of Britain's decision not to join forces in the war.

Starmer spoke to the US president from Qatar earlier this week about the need for a "practical plan" to get shipping going through the Strait of Hormuz after a two-week ceasefire was agreed.

"They agreed that now there is a ceasefire in place and agreement to open the Strait, we are at the next stage of finding a resolution. The leaders discussed the need for a practical plan to get shipping moving again as quickly as possible," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

Also Read | Why is Iran unable to open Hormuz Strait to more shipping traffic? Details here

Meanwhile, all eyes are on the high-stake talks in Pakistan for a way forward from the conflict that has shaken up the global economy.

US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf reached Pakistan on Saturday for the high-stakes peace talks, as the international community awaits a breakthrough to end the escalating conflict in West Asia that has triggered widespread economic disruptions.