US-Iran Ceasefire: Lindsey Graham says Congress would need to approve proposal to ‘end’ Iran war

US-Iran Ceasefire: A tentative pause in hostilities between the US and Iran has raised fresh questions about whether the conflict is truly nearing an end, as influential voices in Washington DC caution that any formal settlement remains far from guaranteed. Even as President Donald Trump signals a willingness to delay further military escalation, senior lawmakers insist that the authority to conclude the war rests with Congress, not the White House alone.

Trump pauses strikes but stops short of ending war President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he had agreed to suspend imminent attacks on Iranian infrastructure for a period of two weeks, stepping back from earlier threats to target Iran’s “whole civilization”.

The decision comes more than five weeks after the US and Israel initiated military operations against Iran, and appears to be tied to a conditional diplomatic opening.

The pause, Trump stated, is “subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz,” underscoring the strategic importance of the vital maritime corridor.

Announcing the development on Truth Social, Trump described the arrangement as a reciprocal de-escalation: “This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE!”

He further noted that the shift followed direct engagement with Pakistan’s leadership, writing that the decision was “based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan”.

Strait of Hormuz emerges as key bargaining chip At the centre of the evolving negotiations lies the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global energy supplies. Washington has made clear that ensuring uninterrupted and secure navigation through the waterway is a precondition for any pause in military operations.

The demand reflects broader concerns that disruptions in the strait could have far-reaching economic and geopolitical consequences, particularly given its role in global oil transit.

Senator Graham: Congress must approve any deal Despite the apparent diplomatic opening, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has emphasised that the war cannot be formally concluded without legislative approval.

“As to an Iranian ten point proposal to end the war, I look forward to reviewing it at the appropriate time and its submission to Congress for a vote, like we did with the Obama JCPOA,” Graham posted on X, invoking the precedent of the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran.

Hardline stance on Iran’s nuclear programme Lindsey Graham also outlined stringent conditions that he believes must underpin any agreement with Tehran, particularly concerning its nuclear capabilities.

“I want to reaffirm that from my point of view, every ounce of the approximately 900 lbs. of highly enriched uranium has to be controlled by the US and removed from Iran to prevent them in the future from having a dirty bomb or returning to the enrichment business,” Graham added.

Dispute over Iran’s ‘10-point plan’ While the White House has yet to publicly detail the contours of Iran’s proposed “10-point plan”, Iranian officials have indicated that it includes US recognition of Tehran’s right to continue uranium enrichment and maintain control over the Strait of Hormuz.

Such provisions are likely to face strong opposition in Congress, where scepticism of Iran’s intentions remains deeply entrenched.