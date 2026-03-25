US-Iran ceasefire soon? Washington sends 15-point proposal to end West Asia war — what both sides want

The United States reportedly sent a 15-point proposal to Iran to end the war that began on 28 February, after the failure of nuclear talks between the two countries.

Two Pakistani officials told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Iran received a 15-point proposal from the US to reach a ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam said, according to IRNA, that Pakistan would be “ready and honoured to host” talks if Tehran and Washington agree to negotiations.

What's in the US' proposal? The Pakistani officials reportedly described the proposal broadly as touching on sanctions relief, civilian nuclear cooperation, a rollback of Iran’s nuclear programme, monitoring by the International Atomic Energy Agency, missile limits and access to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

While further details remain unclear, Trump has publicly signalled that any peace agreement would have to include a prohibition on Iran ever obtaining a nuclear weapon or enriching radioactive material for civilian purposes.

Sources told The Associated Press that the plan was submitted to Iran by intermediaries from the government of Pakistan, which has offered to host renewed negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

Iran has yet to comment on the proposal.

Iran toughens negotiating stance: What Tehran wants Senior sources in Tehran have told Reuters about their demands if mediation efforts lead to serious negotiations.

The report claimed on Tuesday that Iran's Revolutionary Guards have been exerting growing influence over decision-making, and it will demand significant concessions from the United States.

In any talks with the US, Iran would not only demand an end to the war but concessions that are likely red lines for US President Donald Trump - guarantees against future military action, compensation for wartime losses and formal control of the Strait of Hormuz, the sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Iran would also refuse to negotiate any limitations to its ballistic missile programme, sources said, an issue that had been a red line for Tehran during the talks that were taking place when the US and Israel launched their attack last month.

Trump's mixed signals on talks Trump said on Monday that Washington had already had "very, very strong talks" with Tehran more than three weeks into the war, but Iran has publicly denied this.

"No direct or indirect talks between Tehran and Washington have taken place," Iran's ambassador to Pakistan was quoted as saying on Wednesday by state media, contradicting US President Donald Trump's remarks about Iran seeking a deal.

Three Iranian sources told Reuters that Iran had only had preliminary discussions with Pakistan, Turkey and Egypt over whether the groundwork existed for talks with the United States over ending the war.

If any such talks were arranged, Iran would send Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi to attend, the three Iranian sources said, cautioning that any decisions would ultimately lie with the hardline Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

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At the same time, the Trump administration is reportedly planning to send at least 1,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Mideast in the coming days, three people with knowledge of the plans told The Associated Press.

The Pentagon is also in the process of deploying two Marine units, which will add about 5,000 Marines and thousands of sailors to the region.