US-Iran conflict flares again as Tehran launches missiles and drones after fresh US strikes

The United States and Iran exchanged fire on Tuesday (September 1 ), as Tehran launched missiles and drones in retaliation for a fresh wave of US strikes, escalating a conflict that had briefly eased after a month without direct military action.

Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reported that Iranian forces had launched a “decisive operation” against US bases across the region. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the latest fighting had “only tightened the lock on the Strait of Hormuz,” according to state broadcaster IRIB.

Explosions were also reported over the southern Jordanian city of Aqaba late Tuesday as Iran said it was retaliating against the US strikes. The reports came hours after Washington said it had launched new attacks against Iranian targets.

Trump threatens tougher strikes

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What triggered the recent escalation in the US-Iran conflict? ⌵ The recent escalation was triggered by Iran launching missiles and drones in retaliation for a new wave of US strikes targeting its forces, specifically the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). 2 Why is the Strait of Hormuz significant in the US-Iran conflict? ⌵ The Strait of Hormuz is crucial because it is a strategic waterway through which approximately 20% of the world's oil passes, making it pivotal for global energy supplies and a focal point of military tension. 3 How did the US respond to attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz? ⌵ The US responded to attacks on commercial vessels by launching strikes on Iranian targets associated with the IRGC, aimed at countering perceived threats to shipping and American personnel in the region. 4 What were the consequences of the US strikes on Iran? ⌵ The US strikes resulted in Iranian retaliation and heightened tensions, as Iran vowed to deliver 'crushing and devastating blows' in response to these military actions. 5 Should the US expect further military action from Iran following the latest strikes? ⌵ Yes, the US should anticipate further military action from Iran, as Iranian officials have indicated a readiness to retaliate with increased force against any US attacks.

President Donald Trump defended the US military action and warned Iran against retaliating.

“If the failed Nation of Iran retaliates for this very justified attack, they will be hit again at a much harder and higher level,” Trump said on social media.

US Central Command said the strikes were “limited” and “precise,” targeting Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces involved in alleged minelaying preparations near the Strait of Hormuz.

Wedding hit in southern Iran Iranian officials said one US strike hit a home in Kuhestak, in southern Iran's Hormozgan province, where a wedding was taking place.

The Iranian Red Crescent said four people, including a child, were killed and more than 50 wounded.

The Red Crescent said shrapnel from a US missile strike hit the residential building during the wedding ceremony. Iranian government media also released video showing extensive debris at what it identified as the site.

Iranian state television also reported US strikes on a fishmeal factory on Qeshm Island, a fishing pier and a Ports and Maritime Organization tower in Sirik.

It further reported that a projectile hit an area outside Jiroft Airport in Kerman province, causing no casualties or damage to airport infrastructure.

Iran vows ‘devastating blows’ Iran's Armed Forces General Staff and joint military command warned that the country would deliver what it called “crushing and devastating blows” against the United States.

The Revolutionary Guard said the latest attacks had strengthened Iran's resolve and tightened its effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The strategic waterway is a crucial global oil route, with about 20% of the world's oil normally passing through it.

Explosions were reported in several southern coastal areas, including Bandar Abbas and Qeshm Island.

Fighting threatens to widen Tuesday's strikes followed US attacks Sunday that ended a month without direct military action.

On Sunday, US Central Command said American forces struck Iranian rocket launchers that were preparing to launch sea mines into the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran responded by firing missiles at US sites in Jordan. The missiles were intercepted, while the United Arab Emirates said it stopped an Iranian drone over its waters.

Washington has continued to describe the attacks as limited, but Trump has warned that additional strikes could be necessary.

Ceasefire hopes fade The renewed fighting comes despite Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian saying earlier on Tuesday that Tehran was prepared to return to an interim ceasefire agreement if Washington did the same.

“If the U.S. returns to its commitments in the memorandum of understanding, the Islamic Republic of Iran will immediately reciprocate,” Iranian state media quoted Pezeshkian as saying.

The June agreement called for an immediate ceasefire and a 60-day period of negotiations aimed at reaching a broader settlement. The arrangement later collapsed, with sporadic fighting continuing around the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump had appeared to shift toward economic pressure on Iran in recent weeks, relying more heavily on sanctions to force Tehran to make concessions.

The return to military action threatens to derail that approach and push the conflict into another prolonged escalation.

Oil prices rise The renewed fighting has already pushed oil prices higher.

Crude prices were up about 7% this week before Tuesday's strikes and have gained more than 50% this year.

The Strait of Hormuz is at the centre of concerns because of its importance to global energy supplies. Any prolonged disruption could further increase oil and gasoline prices worldwide.